Pogba playing well can see Man Utd challenge Liverpool & Man City - Neville

A former Red Devil thinks the Frenchman can inspire a return to the glory days for his old club if he can rediscover his best form

Manchester United have a "good chance of challenging Liverpool and Manchester City" if Paul Pogba is "playing well", according to Phil Neville.

Pogba returned to full training with United last month after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury, which has restricted him to just eight appearances for the club this season.

The World Cup winner worked his way back to full fitness during the coronavirus-enforced break in the campaign, and now looks set to help the Red Devils fight for Champions League qualification.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were unbeaten in 11 matches prior to the three-month hiatus, with January signing Bruno Fernandes credited for being the catalyst for an improved run of results which saw the team close the gap between themselves and fourth-placed Chelsea to just three points.

Pogba, a reported summer transfer target for Real Madrid, has been tipped to strike up a formidable midfield partnership with Fernandes when United pick up from where they left off against Tottenham on Friday.

Neville hopes the Portuguese's presence can also help to ease some of the pressure on Pogba's shoulders, freeing him up to lead the Red Devils into a new era of success in the process.

The ex-United midfielder told Premier League Productions: "I think they can play together. I think Pogba has got the ability to play a little bit deeper or a little bit higher, and he can go box-to-box.

"I think they've got the players now where Pogba can fit in. It's easy for people to say 'get rid of Pogba', but actually, have they built a team around him yet that enables him to perform?

"The criticism he gets... United lose and it's Pogba's fault, United win but Pogba doesn't play well and it's Pogba's fault.

"Maybe now with Fernandes, it takes a bit of that pressure away, and you might see [an improvement].

"Pogba playing well will give Man Utd a better chance of winning the Premier League. When I see United playing well with Pogba in the team I think he's world class.

"He's won the World Cup, he knows how to win. With Pogba in the team playing well, it gives United a good chance of challenging Liverpool and Man City."