Pogba limps off injured in Man Utd's clash with Everton

The France international has been in excellent form but could be facing a spell on the sidelines

Manchester United have been dealt a blow as Paul Pogba limped off injured after 39 minutes of Saturday's Premier League clash with Everton.

The France international has been in excellent form in recent weeks, but he looks set for a spell on the sidelines.

Towards the end of the first half Pogba immediately pulled up in discomfort after playing a simple pass towards Victor Lindelof.

He pointed to his right thigh as he received treatment before being replaced by Fred and limping down the Old Trafford tunnel.

United were in command of the game when Pogba departed, having been given a two-goal lead through Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes to send them into the half-time break with a 2-0 lead.

Everton would strike back, equalising through Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez before Scott McTominay looked to have won the game for United with a 70th-minute header.

But Everton found a dramatic late equaliser through Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the forward scoring at the death in a 3-3 draw.

After the match, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Pogba suffered a thigh injury and would need a scan to determine the severity.

“Thigh, yeah,” Solskjaer told MUTV . “It looks like a muscle injury, so we’ve just got to check him up tomorrow and have a scan and get him treatment. Hopefully he’ll recover quickly.”

Midfield is one area of strength for Solskjaer, with the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Nemamja Matic and Donny van de Beek ensuring there are ample options to choose from.

However, in what is a congested season any absences will be keenly felt.

Following the clash with Everton, United face West Ham in the FA Cup on Tuesday before a trip to West Brom in the Premier League.

The action ramps up again the following week as the Europa League resumes with a trip to Real Sociedad.

Given the discomfort Pogba appeared to be in as he limped away from the action, it could be some weeks before he returns to the fold.