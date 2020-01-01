‘Pogba can give Real Madrid what they’re missing’ – La Liga move 'ideal' for Manchester United star, says Dugarry

The former France international believes his fellow countryman would be able to rediscover his spark while working under Zinedine Zidane in Spain

Paul Pogba would be an “ideal” addition for Real Madrid, says former France international Christophe Dugarry, with the Manchester United midfielder backed to rediscover his spark under the guidance of Zinedine Zidane.

The Blancos boss has made no secret of the fact that he would like to add Pogba to his squad at Santiago Bernabeu. The 2018 World Cup winner has also left the door ajar at Old Trafford, with the 27-year-old having endured a testing time since returning to English football in the summer of 2016.

Transfer talk continues to rage around Pogba, with an injury-hit 2019-20 campaign seeing more questions asked of his value to United’s cause.

Dugarry believes a change of scenery would help to bring the best out of Pogba, with Zidane the perfect coach to get him playing with confidence again. Real are also considered to need inspiration from fresh faces, with the Liga giants being heavily linked with a number of potential big-money additions.

Dugarry told RMC Sport: "We have all observed that this [Real squad] is aging a little. It is [a team] that has problems projecting, breaking lines and reaching the second line when there are centres.

"Pogba can do it. He is a boy who can score goals. For me, he is the ideal boy to give Real Madrid what is missing.

"A year has passed that has been difficult for him, because he has injuries and his team does not perform well, but every time he has been able to play, he quickly recovers his level. Knowing Zizou, if he was in love with Pogba, there is no reason for him to be gone a year later."

Zidane has sought to stir the transfer pot in the past with comments on Pogba, with the 1998 World Cup winner prepared to state in public that he would welcome the chance to secure a prized signature.

“I really like Pogba and you know that,” the Blancos boss said in March 2019. “I know him very well, he’s a different kind of player and he can provide many things because of his skills. He knows how to attack and defend.

“However, he’s not my player. He plays for United and we have to respect that. He’s always said that he likes Madrid.”