Pogba hints at Juventus return amid Manchester United contract uncertainty
What's been said?
Raiola's influence
Pogba's latest comments come less than a month after his agent Mino Raiola claimed that the World Cup winner would be open to rejoining Juve at some stage.
However, the Italian agent, who has fueled transfer rumours throughout Pogba's time in Manchester, also conceded that he is uncertain whether the Bianconeri would be open to a deal.
“Paul Pogba is out of contract in June, so we’ll talk with Manchester and we’ll see what happens," Raiola said to Rai Sport. "Turin is still in his heart. There’s a chance that Pogba will return to Juventus, but it also depends on Juventus.”
What's next?
Pogba will now look ahead to France's Nations' League final clash with Spain on Sunday before returning to Old Trafford ahead of United's next Premier League game against Leicester City on October 16.
It has been suggested that the Red Devils will also push for an answer from the Frenchman on a possible renewal, with it reported that they initially submitted an extension offer in July.