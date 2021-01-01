Pogba 'happy' at Man Utd as Solskjaer responds to transfer speculation

The midfielder continues to be linked with a transfer but the manager wouldn't be drawn on how long he will be at the club

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Paul Pogba is happy at Manchester United, despite ongoing speculation around his future, but would not comment on how long he will stay at the club.

Pogba’s contract expires in the summer of 2022 and Goal understands there have been no talks over a new deal for the midfielder.

Pogba’s brother said this week that the club would have to sell him in the next transfer window if they wanted to make any money or he would leave on a free transfer the year after.

But Solskjaer would not be drawn on what will be happening with the France international at the end of the season.

“Speculation about Paul is always going to be there, we’ve got a good open dialogue with Paul so what we talk about and how we see that situation remains between us,” Solskjaer said.

“I’m just happy he’s focused and playing really well and he’s happy within himself and that’s important. You can see Paul enjoying football himself with a red shirt on.”

After getting back to full fitness following successive injuries and a bout of Covid the midfielder has been in fine form. He was voted fans’ player of the month for January and also picked up the monthly award for goal of the month for his impressive strike against Fulham.

While Solskjaer has been credited for managing Pogba well during an uncertain time about his future the United manager says it is the player who should be getting all the credit.

“I think you should ask Paul what he’s done. Because the answer is Paul has really knuckled down, he’s worked hard, he’s got his fitness, I have said this many a time he had a bad season last season with injuries and he had Covid this season and an injury but he really works hard and is playing in a team that plays well and he’s a big inspiration for everyone,” Solskjaer explained.

Article continues below

“He always has a big smile… well not always a big smile because in training yesterday when his team lost you can see how that affects him and he wasn’t happy. But today is a new day and he is ready to go again tomorrow.”

Pushed on his management style which has seen him get the best out of a number of players including Pogba and Luke Shaw, Solskjaer replied: “I think it’s important for every player that you have a one to one relationship and that you have an open relationship and you can be honest about the situation.

“I try to manage every player as a different individual and a different human being and that’s the way I liked to be managed and hopefully the boys feel that I’m trying to get the best out of them to make a good team together.”