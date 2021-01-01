Pochettino won't rest PSG players ahead of Champions League clash with Man City

The French giants face the Premier League leaders in the European competition four days after facing Metz in Ligue 1

Mauricio Pochettino says he will not rest players for Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 match against Metz on Saturday to boost his side's hopes of progressing in the Champions League.

The French giants are second in the French top flight and a point behind leaders Lille, while they will battle Manchester City for a place in the final of the European competition.

PSG face ninth-placed Metz four days before the semi-final first-leg against City, but Pochettino will not be leaving out his key players to keep them fresh for the midweek clash.

What has been said?

"The key to the title race is to take every game very seriously. The management of the group will be decisive, to have a competitive team on the field every time," he told reporters.

"We play every three days, and I think under these circumstances all the players are important and have to be on a good level so that we can play and hope to win the three competitions that we want to win."

Pochettino added: "We are still quite far from what we hope and what we want, but we are very happy with the team and the way we are progressing.

"We are coming into the most important part of the season and we are hope we win all three competitions

"It will be a difficult game. Metz has a good organization, a very good coach. We want to do the best we can and bring back the three points."

PSG still battling injury problems

Pochettino will be without some important players for the upcoming Ligue 1 clash due to injuries.

However, the likes of Marco Verratti and Marquinhos are close to making a return for the capital club.

"Marquinhos, Abdou Diallo, Marco Verratti, Rafinha and Keylor Navas have resumed collective training," the coach added.

"Alexandre Letellier and Juan Bernat continue their recovery protocols."

