‘Pochettino would take Man Utd to another dimension’ – Ex-Spurs boss is ‘world-class’, says O’Hara

The former Tottenham midfielder feels an Argentine tactician worked wonders in north London and could do the same in the North West at Old Trafford

Mauricio Pochettino would take Manchester United to “another dimension” if handed the reins at Old Trafford, says Jamie O’Hara, with the Argentine considered to have worked wonders at Tottenham.

Despite making Spurs top-four regulars in the Premier League and guiding them to the Champions League final, a highly-rated South American was forced out of north London in November 2019.

He has remained without a club since then, but continues to be heavily linked with any prominent posts that open up.

It could be that one is soon available in the North West, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeing his position come under threat from ongoing inconsistency from an expensively-assembled Red Devils outfit.

Pochettino has seen a role in Manchester mooted for some time, with many of the opinion that he is the perfect candidate to wake a sleeping giant from its slumber.

Ex-Spurs midfielder O’Hara believes United would be making a wise decision in replacing Solskjaer with a proven coach at the very highest level, with there every reason to believe that he can breathe new life into a faltering side.

“I think you have to give Pochettino massive respect for what he did at Spurs,” O’Hara told talkSPORT.

“He didn’t win anything, and that’s probably the biggest regret that he has got, but where he took that football club with no budget, not signing any players, producing young players, playing an exciting style of football, made him world-class.

“He made Tottenham a guaranteed top-four side every season, and he got them to a Champions League final. On the night they were poor, but as a manager he is unbelievable.

“For me he’s the fourth best manager in England right now, and he hasn’t got a job. The other three? [Jurgen] Klopp, [Pep] Guardiola and [Jose] Mourinho.

“I would have Pochettino in most football clubs – apart from Klopp and Guardiola.

“How can you not say he’s unbelievable? Look what he did at Southampton and look what he did at Spurs.

“Give him Man Utd’s squad and they would go to another dimension.”

A 2-1 defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir has seen Solskjaer fall under ever-increasing pressure at United, with that European reversal coming on the back of Premier League struggles that have left the Red Devils without a home win in the English top-flight season and languishing 15th in the table.