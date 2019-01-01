Pochettino open to Premier League return amid Arsenal & Man Utd talk

The Argentine is taking in a enforced break after being relieved of his duties at Tottenham, but feels ready to step straight back into the dugout

Mauricio Pochettino has left a coaching door open for Arsenal and Manchester United, with the Argentine looking to make an immediate return to coaching in Europe following his dismissal by Tottenham.

The South American tactician was relieved of his duties by Spurs in November after five-and-a-half years with the north London club.

His departure came as a surprise to many, with Jose Mourinho having stepped into the dugout he vacated, and the 47-year-old is not expected to be out of work for long.

Pochettino claims he is ready to step back in once an intriguing project presents itself, with another spell in the Premier League not being ruled out.

He is currently back in his homeland, where he spent the weekend catching up with old friends at Newell’s Old Boys, but he is waiting on offers amid reports that he could be considered for a vacant post at Arsenal and a role at Old Trafford currently being filled by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Quizzed on his future plans by Fox Sports, Pochettino said: "There are a lot of clubs and attractive projects for me to take on.

"But, for the time being, the most important thing is for me to clear my head after five-and-a-half incredible seasons with Tottenham.

"My aim is to seek the ability to rebuild myself and get my self-motivation back.

"It is my intention to return to manage in Europe. It is hard for me to imagine a project in Argentina. However for the sake of my family, I would not refuse to work over here.

"But now I need to be calm for a few days and see what happens. I haven't had a lot of time to digest what has happened with me.

"My first decision was to come back to Argentina, return to my home and see family and friends. But I expect to return to Europe to make decisions on my future.

"My best decision was to come to Argentina to switch off for 10 days.

"At my age I don't need a lot of time to recover. I am open to listen to projects put before me."

Pochettino made Spurs top-four regulars in the Premier League and Champions League finalists during his time in north London, with the only question mark hanging over his time in England – which also included a spell at Southampton – being a notable lack of major silverware.