Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his belief that it is in Kylian Mbappe's best interests to stay at Paris Saint-Germain while confirming that the striker has resumed extension talks with the club.

Mbappe has now entered the final months of his contract at Parc des Princes and GOAL has reported that Real Madrid are confident of signing him on a free transfer in the summer.

The World Cup winner has, however, insisted that he could still commit to fresh terms at PSG, which Pochettino believes is a better option for the 23-year-old at this stage of his career.

What's been said?

Mbappe spoke out on his future once again after recording two goals and three assists in a 5-1 win against Lorient last weekend.

"Is staying at PSG possible? Yes of course," he told reporters.

Quizzed on Mbappe's comments ahead of PSG's next Ligue 1 outing against Clermont Foot, Pochettino replied: "When Kylian is in front of you, you can ask him the question. As a coach, we want the best for Kylian and the club.

"And the best for the club is that Kylian stays. It is also the best for Kylian. There is a negotiation."

The PSG boss went on to reveal that Mbappe is in contention to wear the captain's armband against Clermont with Marquinhos unavailable due to injury.

"Kylian is under consideration, just like other players," Pochettino added.

Pochettino on Neymar

PSG

Pochettino also weighed in on Neymar's current situation at PSG in his latest press conference, with the Brazilian having been the subject of much scrutiny throughout the 2021-22 campaign.

Neymar has missed a number of important fixtures due to injury and only has seven goals to his name from 22 appearances, but two of those came against Lorient in what was arguably his best performance of the season.

Article continues below

Pochettino believes the 30-year-old is gradually getting back to his best, as he said when asked to address his inconsistency: "I don't like this question. PSG recruited Neymar for his qualities and they are there.

"He suffered from several injuries. He worked hard to come back and he needs rhythm, and to play like any attacking player to regain his confidence. In time, he can show it."

Further reading