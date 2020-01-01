Please, President Museveni, we want our promised Afcon money - Uganda's Miya

The head of state said the stars were to get some cash in appreciation of their efforts in Egypt

Uganda Cranes players Farouk Miya and Tadeo Lwanga have joined the chorus asking President Yoweri Museveni to honour his USD1M pledge to the players who took part in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The head of state made the pledge after the team arrived from Egypt from the 32nd Afcon edition and, according to the stars, the head of state is yet to honour the pledge as of now.

Museveni made the promise at State House in Entebbe on July 8, 2019, after the Cranes, under French coach Sebastien Desabre went on to reach the knockout stage. They were eliminated by eventual finalists Senegal in the Round of 16 after going down 1-0.

The Cranes had never qualified into the knockout stage since their ultimate appearance, against hosts Ghana, in Accra in 1978.

“Greetings from Uganda Cranes players Your Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni,” Miya, the Konyaspor's forward wrote on his Facebook page.

“In these tough Covid-19 times with everyone trying to fend for themselves, we find the timing right to remind you as the number one citizen of the Pearl of Africa about the $1M [One Million Dollars] promise soon after our respectable show during the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt last year.

“As a captain, my teammates [some already retired now] have been on my neck humbly requesting [others in a demanding tone because of the desperate times] me to remind you of the promise.”

Miya revealed players have grown out of patience now given the time it has taken for the head of state to settle the promise. It is now almost one year since Museveni made the promise where he had also stated the players would get a lion's share from the money.

“We feel frustrated, unhappy and somewhat under-appreciated that our token of appreciation hangs in balance. We truly believe that you will come to our rescue soonest as you have done in the past,” concluded the former Vipers SC and Standard Liege star.

Sharing the same message as Miya, Lwanga joined the likes of Hassan Wasswa in reminding the president of his unfulfilled promise.

The position of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has always been that the government will eventually settle the promise.