'Players are not machines' - Express FC coach Bbosa

The tactician is unhappy with the way teams are involved in several competitive matches in a short period

Express FC head coach Wasswa Bbosa believes congested fixtures are taking a toll on players and affecting their productivity.

Most teams in the Ugandan Premier League have been playing two games on average every week. The tactician has now raised his concern about the way the games are played.

"We have managed to win. That is the most important thing but when you look at the fixtures, it is too congested," Bbosa said after leading his team to a 1-0 win over Busoga United at the Betway Muteesa II Stadium on Friday.

"We are playing every two days, now like today, we surely did not play well because the truth is the players are fatigued.

"These players are not machines, they are also human beings and because they are tired, that is why the game today was too slow but I am satisfied with the result."

A couple of days ago, the Uganda People's Defence Force FC coach Kefa Kisala also expressed his dissatisfaction with the way the fixtures have been planned.

"When you look at the way our league fixtures have been organised, it is unreal. There is nearly no time for necessary player recovery between games; it is absurd," the tactician stated.

"Players deserve adequate rest between games, but we played on Saturday and then on Tuesday while we also have another game on Friday.

"It is challenging for us coaches to properly manage the load on our players and like you have seen players are starting to run out of gas and that kills the level and competitiveness of the games."

On Friday, the administrative side suffered an embarrassing 6-1 loss to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FC.

Article continues below

Sadat Anaku's brace, an own goal by Bright Vuni, Ashraf Mugume's strike, and a double from Charles Lwanga were enough to hand Kasasiro Boys yet another big win in the league.

The Soldiers, who have struggled in the recent past, scored the only goal via Brian Kayanja.

The win was enough for KCCA to move to fourth and they have now scored 14 goals in their last three games. UPDF are seventh with 18 points.