PLAYER RATINGS: Petaling Jaya City FC vs Terengganu FC

The first Malaysia Super League match to be played following the lockdown saw Terengganu FC record a crucial away win over Petaling Jaya City (PJ City).

PETALING JAYA CITY

Ahmad Syihan - 5/10

The goalkeeper did little that was wrong in the match and could have come away with a clean sheet, if not for the in-form Terengganu forward Dominique da Silva.

D. Kugan - 5/10

A forgettable outing for the right wingback, who failed to defend and attack well down his flank.

Aaron Kumar - 5/10

The right back had a forgettable night.

Kim Bong Jin - 5/10

The foreign centre back could not defend against da Silva successfully.

Elizeu - 5/10

The defender managed to keep out almost all of Terengganu attackers, but the one he failed to mark properly ended up hurting his team.

Filemon Anyie - 4/10

The left wingback looked out of place in the match and failed to provide an attacking channel down his wing for his team, and was substituted off just before the hour mark.

K. Gurusamy - 5/10

The midfielder managed to control the middle of the park somewhat, but was often let down by his own decision making, failing to distribute the ball to his awaiting teammates in a timely manner. He also earned a booking in the first half.

Anawin Jujeen - 6/10

The midfielder was one of the best performers of the night for PJ City with his possession-keeping just outside the opponents' penalty area, but that isn't saying much on a night that many of his teammates were objectively poor.

Mahalli Jasuli - 4/10

The experienced winger looked sluggish in his first competitive match since March, and failed to provide a bigger threat against the visitors' defence. More embarrassingly, it was his poor back pass in the first half that led to the Turtles' goal.

Washington Brandao - 5/10

He was not able to do what is usually expected of foreign strikers in the Malaysian league; score a goal or two, or at the very least use his physique to keep the ball up the pitch.

Kogileswaran Raj - 5/10

The forward's contribution was minimal on a night PJ City forwards could not combine well, and he was substituted off at half time.

Substitutions:

Christie Jayaseelan, R. Barathkumar, K. Thivandaran, Amer Saidin, Safee Sali -

Second half substitutions who failed to turn things around for the Phoenix.

TERENGGANU FC

Shamirza Yusoff - 7/10

The custodian was not troubled too often by the hosts' forwards, and was able to keep a clean sheet.

Hafizal Mohamad - 7/10

The right back did just enough to keep out the decidedly average PJ City attackers throughout the night.

Argzim Redzovic - 8/10

The centre back, plucked from their reserve team in the Premier League to fill in for Babacar Diallo in this encounter, ensured that PJ City's Washington was unable to threaten his goalmouth

Muhammad Faudzi - 7/10

Partnered well with Redzovic to help the visitors keep a clean sheet and record a win.

Arif Fadzilah - 7/10

The left back was not troubled too badly by the ineffective PJ City's attacks down his flank.

Nasir Basharudin - 6/10

Provided ample support in midfield.

Lee Tuck - 7/10

The midfield general was not as dangerous as he usually had been before the competitions suspension, but his performance made things difficult for the hosts.

Sanjar Shaakhmedov - 6/10

A relatively quiet night for the support striker.

Faiz Nasir - 7/10

Despite his one assist for the second goal, the diminutive winger could have helped the Turtles score more goals had he been less selfish with his possession in counter attacking situations.

Dominique da Silva - 9/10 (Man of the Match)

The Mauritanian forward showed what he was capable of, both his goals bagged thanks to good technique. He got his first after intercepting a poor back pass, his second a cheeky lob over the goalkeeper after latching on to a decent through pass by Faiz.

Dominique da Silva. Photo by Sports Regime

Syafik Ismail - 6/10

The young forward did not shine in his first competitive match of the season for Terengganu and was taken off midway through the second half, but in all performed adequately.

Substitutions:

Rahmat Makasuf, Darren Lok, Azam Azmi - NA

Second half changes who did enough to help the visitors keep a clean sheet and bag the precious three points on the road.