PJ City sets high bar for Devan and team for 2020 season

For their second straight year in the Super League, the management of PJ City FC have set the team a target of finishing in the Top 5.

They finished a very creditable eight place in the league last year, in what was their debut season in the top tier of Malaysian football, but the folks at PJ City are hungry for more.

Having retained their place in the league, PJ City are aiming to move at least three spots higher than where they were last season, showing the ambitious nature of the club.

In line with their vision, improvement works to the pitch and infrastructure at the Petaling Jaya Municipal Council Stadium is currently in progress and should be ready when they host Pahang on 6 March.

Owner Dato' Sri Vijay Eswaran is putting heavy emphasis not only on the first team but also the development side of things with Under-21, Under-19 and Under-17 squads being looked at closely.

The enigmatic executive chairman of the QI group that owns PJ City yearns to see his team churn out players of the future not only for domestic competitions but also for the Malaysia national team.

"The story of MCFC (Manchester City FC) changed English Premier League and we're hoping that the story of PJ City can have the same impact on the Super League," said Eswaran after the jersey launch on Thursday.

For the 2020 season, PJ City will kick start their Super League campaign against Felda United at Tun Abdul Razak Stadium in Jengka on 1 March.

Head coach K. Devan have plenty to do till then because PJ City have made 70% change to their playing squad compared to 2019, thus there's a lot of building works that need to be put in place.

Christie Jayaseelan, K. Gurusamy, R. Kogileswaran, Mahali Jasuli, Damien Lim and Mark Hartmann are among those newer faces in the squad that Devan can use.

While those who have stayed include former Malaysia international Safee Sali who thinks that the target set is more than an achievable one for the team.

"Every year we want to improve on the previous season. Top five is a realistic target. It's not a burden but a challenge for us to accept the target set by the management," said Safee at the same event.

