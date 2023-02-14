Pitso Mosimane claps back at TS Galaxy coach Ramovic - Please sit down and match Malesela's record

The war of words between former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane and TS Galaxy trainer Sead Ramovic continued

Mosimane was not happy about Vilakazi's Galaxy departure

Galaxy coach Ramovic then told Mosimane off

The Al Ahli trainer has since clapped back back

WHAT HAPPENED? Last weekend, Mosimane expressed his displeasure at midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi’s unceremonious departure from TS Galaxy.

Vilakazi parted ways with the Rockets amid reports of a fallout with Ramovic, whose remarks suggested the player was not putting effort into his work.

On Monday, Ramovic reacted to Mosimane’s words on Vilakazi’s exit, telling the Al Ahli coach to sign the 33-year-old if he rates him so highly.

But the ex-Al Ahly tactician has now hit back at Ramovic, advising him to focus on guiding TS Galaxy to a top-eight finish as well as matching Dan Malesela's Nedbank Cup record with the Rockets.

WHAT MOSIMANE SAID: “Coach Ramovic, please sit down,” said Mosimane on social media.

“I was just protecting Sbu Vilakazi’s career that is still left with few years to go. You have to make the Top 8 and match Dance [Malesela] Nedbank Cup record.

“Let’s focus and be responsible Pro Licenced coaches.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane and Ramovic are experiencing contrasting fortunes in their jobs. The former Sundowns tactician is on course to lead Al Ahli to promotion back to the Saudi top-flight league.

On Monday, Mosimane guided Al Ahli to a 1-0 victory over Al Orubah and returned to the top of the table in the second tier. When he took over as Al Ahli coach in September 2022, the team was midtable but he has transformed them into strong contenders for promotion.

This is in stark contrast to Ramovic whose TS Galaxy have been hovering above the Premier Soccer League relegation zone for the better part of the season. The Rockets currently have five points more than basement side Marumo Gallants.

They are, however, still in contention for the Nedbank Cup after reaching the Last 16 following a 2-0 victory over third-tier side Amavarara FC.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOSIMANE AND RAMOVIC? Mosimane will now be hoping to continue inspiring his team to more wins as they edge closer to promotion to the Saudi top-flight league. Al Ahli visit Ohod in their next league match on Monday.

After the Nedbank Cup win, Ramovic and his men turn focus back to the PSL campaign with Saturday’s visit to AmaZulu.