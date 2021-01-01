Pirlo responds to Ronaldo future question amid talk of Juventus superstar returning to Real Madrid

The Bianconeri boss has suggested that the Portuguese forward will be sticking around in Turin and honouring the final year of his current contract

Andrea Pirlo remains confident that Cristiano Ronaldo will be at Juventus next season despite speculation suggesting that a return to Real Madrid could be on the cards for the Portuguese superstar.

Questrions are being asked of how long the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will be sticking around in Turin after the 36-year-old came in for criticism on the back of another disappointing Champions League exit for the Bianconeri at the last-16 stage.

It has been suggested that Ronaldo could retrace his steps to Spain after three years in Italy, but his current coach believes a contract that is due to run until the summer of 2022 will be honoured by a talismanic part of his plans.

What has been said?

Pirlo has told reporters when quizzed on Ronaldo’s future: “We aren't thinking about it, he has one year left in his contract and we are happy he can continue playing for us.

“We are focused on this season and we want to conclude it best way possible.

“He's having a great season and last year he had a truly great campaign.”

How has Ronaldo fared at Juventus?

The iconic Portugal international has been enjoying a productive season in 2020-21, with another Serie A Player of the Year award coming his way.

He has hit 23 goals through as many games in the Italian top-flight this term to top the scoring charts once again and has 30 efforts to his name across all competitions.

In total, while helping Juve to back-to-back title triumphs, Ronaldo has found the target on 95 occasions through 122 appearances for the Bianconeri.

He has been hinting at remaining in his current surroundings, with there still plenty left for him to achieve, but rumours of another move being made have been gathering pace ahead of the summer transfer window.

What else has Pirlo been saying?

Juve are readying themselves for a meeting with Benevento on Sunday.

They remain without a number of senior stars, including Paulo Dybala and Aaron Ramsey, but veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon could come back into contention.

Article continues below

Pirlo added: “Dybala? We hope to recuperate him. We'll have a few weeks to get him back with the team, but we'll see day by day.

“Buffon feels better, he practiced and we'll see if he will start. [Merih] Demiral, Ramsey and Alex Sandro are out.”

Further reading