'Don't have a f*cking clue' - Pique reacts to 'crazy' rumours that he might sign for Atletico Madrid

Gerard Pique has brushed aside rumours about potentially joining Atletico Madrid after he decided to hang up his boots at Barcelona.

Pique announced retirement from football

Was rumoured to join Atletico Madrid

Dismissed all speculation

WHAT HAPPENED? The defender announced his retirement from football on November 3 after falling out of favour at Camp Nou this season, making just three La Liga starts. But as soon as he hung up his boots there was speculation that he might join Atletico Madrid and team up with Diego Simeone. However, Pique laughed off the rumour and reiterated that he is not going to wear the shirt of any other team.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Me training with Cholo [Simeone]... Whoever created the news that I could sign for Atlético doesn't have a f*cking clue. It's crazy. I'm never going to wear the shirt of any other team than Barça. Just Atlético... if you tell me a team that tries to play the ball from the back, a Betis... maybe it's more convincing, but well, this news came out and it made me laugh," he stated on the Ibai Llanos' Twitch show.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pique ended his career on a controversial note after he was sent off for swearing at referee Gil Manzano against Osasuna. In his match report, the official claimed that the defender launched a torrent of abuse at him.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Catalan club has regained pole position in La Liga before heading off for the World Cup break and will return to action on December 31, when they take on city rivals Espanyol.