Pinnick created the disaster which led to Nigeria's World Cup qualification failure - Rohr

Gernot Rohr says the decision by the then Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick to fire him denied the Super Eagles a World Cup slot.

Rohr blames Pinnick for Nigeria's failures

Nigeria deserved to be at the World Cup

Regrets the Super Eagles will not be in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? The 69-year-old German tactician was fired by the NFF last December after helping the Super Eagles reach the World Cup playoff with technical director Augustine Eguavoen replacing him on an interim basis.

Under Eguavoen, Nigeria were paired to face Ghana in the two-legged playoff where the Black Stars grabbed the ticket to Qatar on the away goals rule.

Rohr has now said had he been in charge of the Super Eagles during the playoff round, the West African nation would have qualified for the global competition set to kickoff on Sunday.

WHAT HE SAID: “Pinnick said my dismissal will avert a disaster, but in the end he created the disaster that cost Nigeria the ticket to the World Cup,” Rohr told Eagle7FM Sports Radio in an interview as quoted by Completesports.

“I regret that I did not take my team to win the World Cup, I regret my players will not be at the World Cup even though they deserve to be there. It was not my decision, it was a decision by Pinnick and his board.

“He was punished for this as Nigeria lost the chance to win the Afcon and did not qualify for the World Cup. I hope he takes better decisions now as a member of the Fifa Council.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rohr's sacking saw him miss the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations early in January in Cameroon where Nigeria failed to go past the Round of 16 after losing 1-0 against Tunisia.

WHAT NEXT FOR NIGERIA? The Super Eagles will face World Cup-bound Portugal in an international friendly at Jose Alvalade Stadium on Thursday.