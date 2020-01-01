'I'm pinching myself' - Liverpool chairman Werner can hardly believe record-breaking Premier League form

With the league title all but wrapped up and the Champions League soon to return, Jurgen Klopp has exceeded all expectations at Anfield

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner says he is "pinching himself" at the scarcely believable standard being set by Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

With 25 games played, Liverpool have dropped only two points in the Premier League and are 22 points clear of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The league title is all but wrapped up, and Werner is fully aware of how unprecedented their form has been.

"I am pinching myself, but we haven't done the job yet," Werner told reporters.

"I keep saying to everyone I talk to that we really need to savour this because I appreciate the record we have achieved so far and I don't think it is going to come along quickly [again]."

"The level of competition in this league is so great eventually you think you are going to have an off day.

"But that hasn't happened yet, which is a great compliment to Jurgen because obviously, the team is playing at peak talent every week.”

Despite their huge advantage, Klopp and his players have repeatedly made clear they still do not believe their work is done.

The consistency of their results has been testament to this progress, and Werner is keen to see it continue.

"As Jurgen said, we haven't done the job. We haven't accomplished anything yet. There will be time to enjoy this even more at the end of the season."

Werner was speaking after a meeting of the Premier League shareholders, which was attended by representatives of all 20 top-flight clubs.

The club representatives confirmed a decision to extend the end of the summer transfer window in line with the rest of Europe , after English clubs had felt at a disadvantage due to the window ending early.

However, Werner suggested more changes may be considered, echoing Klopp’s public concern about the welfare of players.

"We all have to look at the calendar," he added.

"We are all concerned at the amount of stress we are putting on our players. It is a bigger issue and I am not competent to know what the solution is."

With the short winter break now underway in the Premier League, Liverpool do have something of a rest before their next fixture, away at Norwich on February 15.