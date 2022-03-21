Piers Morgan rinses Arsenal boss Arteta on Twitter over Aubameyang's Barcelona transfer

Controversial English broadcaster and lifelong Arsenal fan Piers Morgan has hit out at Mikel Arteta after another top performance from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Barcelona, this time in their El Clasico thumping of Real Madrid on Sunday.

The former Arsenal striker scored twice and provided an assist in the match as Barcelona ran out 4-0 winners. Morgan took to Twitter to vent his frustrations at the Premier League club who he claimed had given away the Gabon star who 'was just sick of being publicly humiliated by a rookie manager behaving like a petty headmaster.'

Article continues below

A free transfer. WE GAVE HIM AWAY. 🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/TfLioQ1fTa — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 20, 2022

He wasn’t finished at Arsenal, he was just sick of being publicly humiliated by a rookie manager behaving like a petty headmaster. The delusion of Arsenal fans who think we’re better off without @Auba is truly mind-blowing. https://t.co/8q5MhJ69Nb — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 20, 2022

Yeah, he looks really ‘finished’… 🤣🤣 https://t.co/DRy8qngdsj — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 20, 2022

With his sarcastic attacks on Arteta and praise for Aubameyang, he reminded the Spaniard of what he should do as a manager.

I’m enjoying watching @Auba work his magic for Barca, whilst remaining incredulous & furious that Arsenal gave away such a wonderful world class striker. Trust the process, my a*se. https://t.co/1npMkCkVl7 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 20, 2022

A manager’s job is to manage great talent & get the best out of them, not drive them out of the club. https://t.co/hH3FZRrK8D — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 20, 2022

Another brilliant goal by ⁦@Auba⁩ - this time in El Clasico. He’s been the world’s most lethal goal machine since joining Barcelona… and with every goal he scores, he makes Arteta look more absurd for giving him away. pic.twitter.com/bEkAXwqHa7 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 20, 2022

Piers Morgan obviously has some very strong views on Arsenal and Arteta's treatment of Aubameyang. What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.



