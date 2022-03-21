Piers Morgan rinses Arsenal boss Arteta on Twitter over Aubameyang's Barcelona transfer
Controversial English broadcaster and lifelong Arsenal fan Piers Morgan has hit out at Mikel Arteta after another top performance from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Barcelona, this time in their El Clasico thumping of Real Madrid on Sunday.
The former Arsenal striker scored twice and provided an assist in the match as Barcelona ran out 4-0 winners. Morgan took to Twitter to vent his frustrations at the Premier League club who he claimed had given away the Gabon star who 'was just sick of being publicly humiliated by a rookie manager behaving like a petty headmaster.'
With his sarcastic attacks on Arteta and praise for Aubameyang, he reminded the Spaniard of what he should do as a manager.
