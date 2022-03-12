Pierre Kalulu: DR Congo prospect propels Kessie’s AC Milan past Empoli

Pierre Kalulu scored his first goal of the season as AC Milan defeated Empoli 1-0 in Saturday’s Italian elite division outing.

The DR Congo prospect’s first half beauty handed Stefano Pioli’s Red and Blacks all points against the hard-fighting Blues.

Having failed to win any of their last 12 matches in all competitions, Aurelio Andreazzoli’s men travelled to San Siro with the ambition of returning to winning ways against their hosts - who are yet to lose any of their last eight fixtures.

As expected, AC Milan dominated ball possession from the blast of referee Daniele Chiffi's whistle but they were unable to find their way past Empoli’s solid backline.

Alessandro Florenzi was denied while Szymon Zurkowski’s clearance bizarrely hit Sandro Tonali’s face before rolling marginally wide.

Notwithstanding, Pioli’s team took the lead in the 19th minute thanks to Kalulu. Olivier Giroud’s free-kick had hit the visitors’ wall and rolled the 21-year-old’s way who masterfully stroked the ball into the bottom corner of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

A couple of minutes later, Florenzi was presented with a begging opportunity to double the hosts’ advantage, albeit, he could not find the target with his left-footed effort under pressure from Riccardo Fiamozzi.

In the closing stages of the first half, Giroud and Franck Kessie were also denied as the visitors went into the half time break with a goal deficit.

AC Milan continued to dominate in the second half but their efforts were stopped by impressive goalkeeping from Vicario.

Empoli went close to getting a late equaliser as Marco Benassi unleashed a long-range shot, but Fikayo Tomori rushed out to block.

At the end of 90 minutes, AC Milan reigned supreme to extend their lead atop Serie A log to five points ahead of Inter Milan and Napoli’s Sunday games.

While Kalulu was on parade from start to finish, Cote d’Ivoire international Kessie was substituted for Brahim Diaz in the 72nd minute, while Algeria’s Ismael Bennacer was replaced by Rade Krunic with two minutes left on the clock.

Elsewhere, 2021 Africa Cup of winner Fode Ballo-Toure was an unused substitute by the 18-time Italian topflight kings.

Despite representing France at U18, U19, U20 and U21 levels, Kalulu remains eligible to represent DR Congo at the senior level.