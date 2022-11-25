‘Take a picture with Messi!’ - What Saudi Arabia boss Renard said in rousing half-time team talk that inspired win over Argentina

Herve Renard accused his players of wanting to take pictures with Lionel Messi in a rousing team talk that inspired Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina.

Albiceleste stunned in World Cup opener

French coach masterminded their downfall

All-time great contained after scoring penalty

WHAT HAPPENED? One of the biggest shocks the World Cup finals has ever seen played out in Qatar as an Albiceleste side captained by seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi slipped to a 2-1 defeat against plucky Saudi opposition. It has now been revealed what Renard said to his players when trailing 1-0 at the interval, with the legendary French coach suggesting that too much respect was being shown to the all-time great, who had little impact on proceedings once any supposed thoughts of taking selfies were put to one side.

WHAT THEY SAID: Renard – who has previously managed Zambia, Angola, Ivory Coast and Morocco – told his team at the break: “What are we doing here?”

He said of effort to press: “Doesn’t mean, Messi, in the middle of the pitch, he has the ball, you stand in front of the defence, take your phone, you can make a picture with him if you want! He has the ball. You are in front of their defence!! He has nobody!! Did you see what you did!? You don’t feel we are going to come back!? You don’t feel it!? They play relaxed. Come on!! Come on guys!!! This is the World Cup!! Give everything!!!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi had fired Argentina in front from the penalty spot in the Group C opener, but Saudi Arabia hit back in the second half to register two stunning strikes from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari that allowed them claim a memorable scalp and three welcome points.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Hervé Renard, Saudi Arabia coach's speech at half time vs. Argentina. Talks about the marking and Lionel Messi.pic.twitter.com/GZdfM2WSU6 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 24, 2022

WHAT NEXT? Saudi Arabia will be back in action against Poland on Saturday, while Messi and Argentina are readying themselves for a crunch clash with Mexico.