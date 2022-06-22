Peseiro: Super Eagles coach lauds Nigeria U17 teams

The Portuguese tactician gushes over the country’s cadet team's impressive performances in recent international outings

Coach Jose Peseiro has waxed lyrical about Nigeria’s U17 male and female teams.

The Golden Eaglets qualified for the 2023 U17 Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Cote d’Ivoire 3-1 in the semi-final of the Wafu-Ufoa Zone B qualifiers played on Tuesday evening.

Prior to the feat of Nduka Ugbade’s boys, Nigeria U17's women earned qualification for the competition in India after overcoming Ethiopia 1-0 on aggregate.

Impressed by the performances of the West African side’s cadet teams, the former Venezuela handler took to social media and lauded the youth teams.

“Congratulations to both the Nigerian U17 women's and men's teams for qualifying to World Cup and Afcon, respectively. They are the future of Nigerian football and deserve our full support!” Peseiro wrote on Twitter.

The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed the appointment of Peseiro in May following the resignation of Augustine Eguavoen.

He has led the 2013 African champions to four international games – winning two and losing two. The most recent being a record-breaking 10-0 decimation of Sao Tome and Principe in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Morocco.

In a recent interview, the 62-year-old – who previously worked at Panathinaikos, Real Madrid, Sporting CP, Al Ahly, and Braga discussed the possibility of making additions to his current squad ahead of their Afcon qualifying fixtures against Guinea-Bissau in September.

“The players in the team at the moment are the best we have,” Peseiro said in an interview as quoted by Punch. “I have watched a lot of videos and what they need to understand is our ideas and philosophy.

“New players spring up every day in Nigeria but we have the best now. Okay, if I see a new player who is doing better than the player in his position. I will give him time little by little to help me understand our idea which is what we want to do more at the moment and not bring in new players.”

Nigeria occupy the summit of Group A en route to Cote d’Ivoire 2023 with six points, while the Djurtus are second on four, Sierra Leone third on one, and Sao Tome last without a point