Percy Tau's Al Ahly squander lead to settle for draw against Simba in opening African Football League match

Percy Tau's Al Ahly surrendered a lead to settle for a draw in inaugural African Football League match.

Al Ahly held to a draw by Simba in AFL

Percy Tau kept quiet throughout the game

The tie had high profile attendance

WHAT HAPPENED: The much anticipated African Football League (AFL) got underway on Friday evening where Egyptian giants Al Ahly squared off against Tanzanian heavyweights Simba.

The quarter-final tie took place at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium where Simba fought back to settle for a 2-2 draw.

The visitors opened the scoring at the stroke of half-time through Reda Slim, who benefitted from a well-threaded through pass from Kahraba.

Before that, the Red Devils forced the man in the middle to consult the video assistant referee for the only time in the game when Kahraba was brought down in the box in the 36th minute. However, the referee ruled against giving Al Ahly a penalty.

Simba then leveled matters in the 53rd minute when Clatous Chama played a volley cross across the face of goal to find Denis Kibu with an open goal as goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy had drifted to the far post. Kibu dived to head home, much to resounding roars and cheers by the onlookers.

The hosts took the lead for the first time around the hour mark through Sadio Kanoute after he connected well with a Saidi Ntibazonkiza cross. But soon after, Al Ahly came back with a response through Kahraba just three minutes later.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A similar competition format was rejected in Europe by Uefa but has found its feet in Africa where former Arsenal head coach Arsene Wenger was in attendance together with ex-Fifa referee Pierluigi Collina, who also graced the occasion with his presence.

WHAT'S NEXT: Southern Africa's representatives, Mamelodi Sundowns and Angola's Petro Athletico will kick-off their campaign on Saturday afternoon.

Downs have not had the best of runs in recent cup games as they lost the MTN8 against Orlando Pirates before the international break and also bowed out of the Carling Knockout Cup via shootouts earlier this week.