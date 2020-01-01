Perak, Terengganu deny rumours of financial woes due to competitions suspension

Malaysian clubs are starting to be affected by the lack of income from the absence of league and cup matches, due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Two Malaysia Super League that have recenly been rumoured to be in financial woes due to league suspension, have issued a denial that they are not able to pay their players.

In interviews with competitions organiser the Malaysian Football League (MFL), Perak and Terengganu FC officials have denied that they are in financial trouble.

"So far the club's financial situation is sufficient, and the fund we have is adequate until the end of the season without having to worry about paying the players' wages. I don't know where it came from, the rumour that Perak is one of the teams that are affected by the suspension of matches and ticket sales.

"The lack of gate receipt due to the league suspension following the Covid-19 outbreak is not impacting us majorly as we have been receiving sponsorships from multiple sources. But we do admit that should the league be played until December [2020] or January [2021], we may be affected and will need to procure extra funding" said association honorary secretary Azlin Nadzri.

Whereas Terengganu's sponsors and funders are committed to their financial agreements, according to club honorary secretary Datuk Tengku Farouk Husin Tengku Abdul Jalil.

"I don't know why Terengganu are being linked with this issue when we are adequately supported by the state government, government-linked companies and main sponsor Red One.

"None of them have mentioned needing to withdraw their sponsorship due to league suspension. They all remain committed to supporting us until the end of the season.

"The lack of ticket sales has not impacted us because all this while, income from ticket sales was mostly used on matchday operations such as referees and security officials' allowances," he explained.

