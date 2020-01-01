'Pepe has let everybody down' - Arsenal winger 'needs better advice around him', says Wright

The Gunners legend has criticised the Ivorian for being "unprofessional" after he was sent off against Leeds United on Sunday

Nicolas Pepe has "let everybody down", according to Ian Wright, who says the Arsenal winger "needs better advice around him".

Arsenal survived an onslaught to escape Elland Road with a valuable point after being outplayed by Leeds United on Sunday.

The hosts had to settle for a 0-0 draw despite being aided by a numerical advantage in the final forty minutes, with the Gunners reduced to ten men following a moment of madness from Pepe.

The Ivory Coast international was shown a straight red card for headbutting Ezgyjan Alioski, having been handed a rare start ahead of Alexandre Lacazette.

Mikel Arteta condemned Pepe's actions post-match, telling reporters: “It is unacceptable. I’ve spoken to him; it is unacceptable.”

Wright has also singled the 25-year-old out for criticism, with it his belief that a man who cost Arsenal a club record fee of £72 million ($96m) is still showing no signs of living up to his price tag.

"I’m not saying that it’s a proper full-on headbutt but you can’t do that to people in this day and age," the Gunners legend told Premier League Productions. "You can’t get into people’s face like that. Alioski has gone down like he’s really got a proper headbutt but at the same time that’s just totally unprofessional and just poor from him.

"From somebody that has been complaining about not getting enough game time, somebody that has now got his chance and he’s let everybody down.

"He has let everybody down and I’m very disappointed in him simply because I don’t know who his team is around him but he’s come to the club, we’ve spent a lot of money on him.

"He’s someone that we have a lot of faith in and he seems to me that he’s not getting better, he’s actually getting more in himself and more frustrated, where you want to see him improving. He needs better advice around him."

Arsenal have slipped to 11th in the Premier League standings after their latest setback, and must now turn their attention to a Europa League meeting with Molde on Thursday before preparations begin for a crucial showdown with Wolves at Emirates Stadium on November 29.