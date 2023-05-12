‘Thank you so much’ - Sarcastic Pep Guardiola returns in full force as Man City boss bemoans Premier League scheduling amid Eurovision arrangements

Peter McVitie
Guardiola Real Madrid Manchester City 2022 2023Getty Images
Manchester CityPremier LeagueEverton vs Manchester CityEvertonGuardiola

Pep Guardiola complained Manchester City do not have enough time to prepare for their Premier League clash against Everton after facing Real Madrid.

  • City face Everton on Sunday
  • Game comes between Champions League clashes
  • Guardiola complained about City's schedule

WHAT HAPPENED? City played out a 1-1 draw with Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday and must take on Everton in a crucial domestic tie that could have massive implications in the race for the Premier League title. The lack of preparation time has annoyed Guardiola, who complained about the congested scheduling.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We don’t have much time from Madrid because we play on Sunday, thank you so much," he said at a press conference. "But it’s a real, real priority, Goodison Park. We play for all competitions. We have to switch. Adapt. Four games left in the Premier League and it’s important to us to be there, to keep what we play for in our hands. We train tomorrow and we have to prepare as well as possible."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City's game at Everton will be played just a day after the Eurovision Song Contest, which takes place in Liverpool on Saturday night.

He added: "It’s not frustrating, it is what it is. How many times can I comment on that? I’m sure the Premier League want to help teams, they don’t want to make us uncomfortable, the problem is the schedule, this amount of competitions, this amount of games. I think we cannot play on Saturday because there is Eurovision and we do not have enough bodies or the capability to handle so many people [in Liverpool].”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Pep Guardiola Manchester City 2022-23Getty Images

20230508 Pep Guardiola(C)Getty Images

Pep Guardiola Manchester City 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? City sit one point clear at the top of the Premier League table and have a game in hand over Arsenal. After the reigning champions face Everton, they will take on Madrid in the second leg of their European tie on Wednesday.

