Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has laughed off the suggestion that Erling Haaland is out of form ahead of the Champions League final

Guardiola is not concerned by Haaland's form

'I don't have doubts'

City manager revealed secret to success

WHAT HAPPENED? The Man City coach was asked whether Erling Haaland's lack of goals was a concern on the eve of the Champions League final. The Norwegian has scored 52 goals in 52 games in his first season with City but he has failed to score in his last three matches, against Real Madrid, Brighton and Manchester United, while he has only struck once in his last six outings.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm not here to discuss the average for Haaland scoring goals. If you have doubts about that you are a lonely person," Guardiola told a press conference at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. "I don't have doubts, tomorrow he will be ready to help us win the Champions League."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola was asked by a journalist what advice he would give to young aspiring coaches and he responded by saying that his players are what have given him so much success. "Have good players. Have Messi in the past, have Haaland now. This is my success. I'm not joking," said the Catalan. But he also emphasised the importance of team spirit. "Let them feel that alone they cannot do it, together we are a strong team. We have the same idea. The guys who follow me will be here, the guys who don't won't be here. Every manager with success has a strong institution and good players. A manager has never scored a goal."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? The Champions League final is City's final match of the season. If they beat Inter, they will hold a victory parade through the streets of Manchester on Monday.