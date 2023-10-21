Manchester City will offer a special tribute in the Manchester derby next week after the passing of Red Devils' legend Sir Bobby Charlton.

After a scintillating victory to reach the pinnacle of the Premier League, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed that his side will pay tribute to the late Sir Bobby Charlton when the reigning champions face Manchester United next weekend.

The Sky Blues are scheduled to take on United at the Etihad Stadium next Sunday with the former looking to strengthen their position at the top of the table while the latter will hope to recover from a poor start.

United were met with the sad news about Sir Bobby before facing Sheffield United in the Premier League at Bramall Lane.

The former forward is undoubtedly one of Manchester United and England's greatest ever players and will be sorely missed by the football world.

Tributes have already been paid by stars such as David Beckham and Alan Shearer, while Guardiola also expressed his condolences after City's win over Brighton

“I am sorry on behalf of the Manchester City family to his family, to Manchester United’s family, and for English football. I think next week when we go to Old Trafford we will be present to make a first tribute," he told reporters.

“I love this country for many things. One of them is how they take care of the legends of each club. They are part of each club. Sir Bobby Charlton represented Manchester United and English football."