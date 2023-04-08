- Grealish has been in fantastic form since World Cup
- Pep praises his mindset
- Challenges him to become even better now
WHAT HAPPENED? When Grealish arrived at the Etihad, there was an expectation for him to perform due to his £100m price tag, but he produced an ultimately underwhelming first campaign. However, his fortunes have changed this season, and since the World Cup he has played a pivotal role in City's hunt of leaders Arsenal, but Guardiola thinks there is more to come from his winger.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, Guardiola said: "Yeah, he’s playing really good this season. But at the same time, like he knows, we want more. Now he believes he is part of it. Maybe when he arrived he thought: 'I’m not good enough after the team won the Premier League.'
"Sometimes players adapt immediately, sometimes they need more time. Jack didn’t come here for just one season, he’s here for a long time. He’s an important player for us."
Guardiola was also asked about whether he enjoyed watching players develop over time, to which he responded: "Absolutely, but don’t overstate me as a manager, it depends on them. As much as I can do, it depends on here [points to head]. What they have, their commitment to live a proper life. To focus 100%, 24/7 on doing the job."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Grealish grabbed a goal and assist in a man of the match display against Liverpool last time out. He will be looking to continue that form over the coming weeks and inspire his team to a potential treble.
WHAT NEXT FOR GREALISH & MAN CITY? Guardiola's side will travel to the south coast to face Southampton on Saturday before a seismic Champions League tie as they host German giants Bayern Munich.