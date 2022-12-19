Pele the real GOAT, Messi and Ronaldo cannot rival him - Nigeria legend Oliseh

Sunday Oliseh has picked Brazilian great Pele as the GOAT insisting Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo cannot compete with him.

Pele won three World Cup trophies with Brazil

Messi helped Argentina to defeat France in final

Ronaldo's Portugal lost in the quarter-finals

WHAT HAPPENED? With the World Cup coming to an end in Qatar, there has been debate on who between Lionel Messi of Argentina and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player of all time.

Messi helped Argentina to lift the trophy in the Gulf nation after defeating France 2-0 in the final while Ronaldo's Portugal failed to go past the quarter-finals after losing 1-0 against Morocco.

The 48-year-old Oliseh, who played 63 international matches for Nigeria and scored three goals, was asked to pick the best between Messi and Ronaldo and he, instead, settled for Pele, who played for Santos and New York Cosmos.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “This is what everybody is getting inspiration from to excel in their football careers. His name is Pele. He is the greatest player of All Time, GOAT. You cannot win three World Cups, and anybody will want to compete with you," Oliseh told Arise TV as quoted by Daily Post.

"I know people, especially the young ones, will not be happy with my choice, but those of us who are elderly can identify with him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pele was regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and labelled "the greatest" by Fifa. He was part of the Brazilian national teams that won three World Cup trophies in (1958, 1962, and 1970).

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI AND RONALDO? Messi will return to club football when PSG host Strasbourg as Ligue 1 returns on December 28 at Parc des Princes. Meanwhile, Ronaldo will have no action since he is yet to secure a team after parting ways with Manchester United.