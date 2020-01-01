‘Pedro would be good for MLS despite his age’ – Ex-Chelsea star Burley backs World Cup winner for move

The former Barcelona forward is approaching the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge and may be tempted to head for the United States

Pedro would be “a very good signing for somebody in Major League Soccer” despite approaching his 33rd birthday and the end of his contract at Chelsea, says Craig Burley.

The World Cup winner is set to drop into the free agent pool this summer, with his terms at Stamford Bridge running down.

Five years have been spent in English football by the hard-working forward, who previously stepped out of the famed La Masia academy system at Barcelona to become a star at Camp Nou.

More teams

Pedro is now approaching the end of his distinguished career, but there is at least one more challenge left in him.

It could be that he opens the door for a move to America, with MLS teams among those said to be considering moves for the Spain international.

Burley believes Pedro should be mulling over such a switch as it is clear that he no longer has a regular role to play in Frank Lampard’s young squad.

The former Chelsea midfielder told ESPN FC : "I think he's good enough to play at a reasonable level, wherever that may be. At the end of the day, Chelsea are looking for younger players.

"They've got a number of players they can select in similar positions [to Pedro].

"So I don't think there's any doubt that he'll be one of the players who will be moving on.

"The other side of the coin is that he's had a pretty lucky career with injuries, especially recently unless my memory serves me wrong.

"He still looks very fit and nimble and fast, which is a big attribute of his.

"When you look at Pedro, you don't look at someone who has a bad attitude, you see someone who works hard and is a team player.

Article continues below

"When you put all those things together, he would be a very good signing for someone in Major League Soccer.

"Although he's turning 33, he's still got a lot to offer, and he's a very hard-working player."

Pedro has stated that his preference would be to earn fresh terms at Chelsea, but Goal has learned that Serie A giants Roma and La Liga outfit Real Betis are among those looking to lure him away from west London.