Are Pedri & Gavi the new Iniesta & Xavi? 'Pressure' on Barcelona duo addressed by Cesc Fabregas

Barcelona and Spain legend Cesc Fabregas has backed Gavi and Pedri to live up to the pressure of emulating Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

Fabregas played down Xavi/Iniesta comparison

Admitted the duo can handle the pressure

Spain legend is working on coaching badges

WHAT HAPPENED? 20-year-old Pedri and 18-year-old Gavi have been stalwarts in Barca's midfield for the last 18 months, leading to comparisons with the legendary pair. And Como 1907 midfielder Fabregas has backed the two to thrive, despite the noise around them.

WHAT THEY SAID: The former Chelsea and Arsenal man told Cadena Ser: "The pressure is on them, because they play very well. They play well, and the pressure always appears. I can't deny that your cables get crossed dreaming of making that Iniesta-Xavi duo, that is something that is on the minds of Barcelona fans. They are young, but they already have experience. Why not put more pressure on them? I don't think they even notice it."

Fabregas also hailed Barcelona's progress with Xavi at the helm: "You see things you haven't seen in years. I think he will say that there are things to improve, but I think there is already a lot of improvement," Fabregas said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fabregas was a regular for Barcelona from 2011 until 2014, playing a key role alongside Xavi and Iniesta. He also featured for the Spain team that won three major trophies in four years.

WHAT NEXT FOR FABREGAS? The former Spain international has another year left on his deal at Serie B Como, where he is currently working on his coaching badges.