Pays de Cassel vs PSG: Lineups & LIVE updates

Could the football world see one of the biggest upsets of all time as PSG face 6th-tier Pays de Cassel?

PSG will return to competitive action after their short trip to Riyadh with a round-of-16 clash against 6th-tier Pays de Cassel in the Coupe de France. In what is expected to be a literal David vs Goliath situation, will the giants come out on top, or will the underdog refuse to follow the script and surprise the world?

PSG haven't shown the best of form after the World Cup, having lost two out of their last three league matches. While they will probably field a heavily rotated and inexperienced team, the Ligue 1 champions will look to advance smoothly into the next round of the tournament and improve their current momentum.

In Pays de Cassel's short 5 year history, the match against PSG will be their biggest, with many players looking to etch their names in football legacy. Some such as defender Alexis Zmijak would be up against athletes they have admired from a distance as fans. But when the whistle blows all fanfare will be temporarily forgotten as they give it their all to defeat the 14-time Coupe de France winners.

Pays de Cassel vs PSG predicted lineups

Pays de Cassel XI (5-4-1): Samson; Zmijak, Thoor, Leclerc, Dubreucq, Santrain; Leganase, Bogdanski, Boudjema, Rapaille; Sane

PSG XI (4-4-2): Rico; Pembele, Marquinhos, Bitshiabu, Bernat; Zaire-Emery, Sanches, Gharbi; Soler; Ekitike, Housni

Pays de Cassel vs PSG LIVE updates

PSG's upcoming games

PSG will next host Reims as they look to get back to winning ways in the league on 29 January. Afterwards they will take on Montpellier away from home on 1 February, followed by another game at the Parc des Princes against Toulouse on 5 February.