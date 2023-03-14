Could Paul Pogba be released by Juventus after one season? Serie A giants mulling over contract cancellation

Chris Burton
|
Paul Pogba Juventus 2022-23Getty
P. PogbaJuventusSerie A

Juventus are reportedly mulling over their options when it comes to Paul Pogba, with it possible that he could see his contract terminated.

  • Frenchman returned to Turin in 2022
  • Knee injury required surgery
  • Back on the sidelines at present

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup-winning France international only returned to Turin for a second spell in the summer of 2022, with a move to Italy made as a free agent after reaching the end of his deal at Premier League giants Manchester United.

🏆 TOP STORY: Liverpool's 'small club' celebrations slammed

📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Are Man Utd doomed without Casemiro?

🚨 MUST READ: Where are the NXGN 2017 wonderkids now?

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pogba has endured a torrid time at the Allianz Stadium, with an unfortunate knee injury picked up in pre-season forcing him to undergo surgery and sit out at the World Cup finals in Qatar. The 29-year-old has since returned to action, but managed just 38 minutes of game time before being dropped and suffering another injury.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Juve are now piecing together plans for 2023-24, having been docked 15 points this season to be left sweating on European qualification, with releasing Pogba one option that would allow them to cut costs.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Paul Pogba Juventus Torino 2022-23Getty Images

Paul Pogba Juventus 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? Pogba has upset Juve bosses on a regular basis this season, with his injury aggravated in February when going skiing, while he was left out of Massimiliano Allegri’s plans for a Europa League clash with Freiburg after turning up late for a team meeting.

Editors' Picks