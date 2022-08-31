Paul Pogba family dispute: Mathias releases 'witchcraft' allegations against brother

The former Guinea international compared France international to late pop star Michael Jackson

Former Guinea international football player Mathias Pogba unleashed allegations of 'witchcraft' against his brother Paul Pogba, in his latest social media post.

Following Mathias' promise of big revelations about Paul Pogba, the Juventus midfielder then reportedly alleged Mathias Pogba of being part of a group-organised extortion attempt against him.

French prosecutors are currently investigating the matter, where Paul Pogba claims he paid $100,000 already to the group, after he was allegedly asked to pay $13 million, as reported by ESPN.

Mathias then posted the following on his Instagram account, detailing his allegations.

“Yes, I know, some people joke about the truth because of their fanaticism towards the Great Paul Pogba, and for others, there’s only the World Cup which matters,” the 32-year-old said in a video posted on Instagram.

“Some would have closed their eyes for Michael Jackson, MJ if he had made another Billie Jean. There really is nothing I can do about willful blindness."

“So, I ask why rush to affirm that what I have to say would only be a story about sorcery? Because it would be difficult to talk about the so-called blackmail in this case!?

“So, wouldn't it be better to hurry up and hammer that the big brother would be just a jealous, money-hungry guy ready to do anything to discredit him before he talks?

“Isn't that what all the fake accounts in my name are for? No, we don't accept conspiracy theories here! The public gets angry and makes accusations of treason without knowing anything.

“If the big brother is forced to express himself publicly because he risks losing his life or his freedom because of his little brother who wants him either dead or in prison.”

He continued: “Isn’t it then more the little brother who has made the betrayal? Or is it less serious, because he is a world star, and I’m an average guy, the same as all those like me? Should I accept to die in silence for the glory of the unjust prodigy?

“Of course, some people would like to, but sorry, I don’t agree! Do it yourself if you want! So even though you won't believe it, I'm fighting for my life and my family's life to get out of the grip and trap of this brother.

“The world is based on appearance, thinking that everything was beautiful for us, but the reality is that there is a family in pain and in danger ... This is because of my brother, who, because of money and fame has lost the notion of reality for a long time.

"People talk about sorting things out within the family, but if this brother does not want to talk and persists in destroying the family, what choices does he have? So the only way I can survive is to expose his lies and deception.

"That's why I confirmed his witchcraft because what matters here is not whether it works or not or whether you believe it or not, it's rather what wickedness is involved. Because these practices require you to do bad things for their rituals with a desire to do harm."