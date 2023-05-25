'I'm so happy!' - Paul Pogba celebrates arrival of third child amid injury nightmare at Juventus

The French midfielder shared the news of the birth of his third child on social media just days after suffering another injury.

Pogba welcomed his third child

Shared news on social media

Currently recovering from injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba took to Instagram to share the news of the arrival of his third child, expressing his happiness.

The Frenchman posted a screenshot of himself on FaceTime with his Bolivian wife, Maria Zulay Pogba Salaues, and his newborn son, and two more photos of themselves in the hospital room.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pogba has endured an injury-plagued tenure since returning to Juventus last summer. His season was brought to a premature end with a low-grade thigh injury in Juve's 2-0 win over Cremonese on May 14, limping off the pitch in tears just 23 minutes after kick-off.

Having suffered six injuries during the course of the season, Pogba has been limited to just 10 appearances for Juventus in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT FOR POGBA? The 30-year-old will not be seen in action this season following his injury and will hope to have a good pre-season ahead of the 2023-24 season as he eyes a return to his best.