Paul Pogba's agent speaks out on transfer rumours after latest injury setback for Juventus midfielder

Paul Pogba's agent Rafaela Pimenta talks about his agent's injury-plagued season as the Frenchman looks to recover from another setback..

Pogba picked up a second injury against Cremonese

Has been out for the majority of the season

Agent believes he has unfinished business at Juve

WHAT HAPPENED? The French international's season is over after Pogba suffered a second blow to rule him out of action for the remainder of the campaign. The former Manchester United man returned to action after nine months out against Cremonese but was forced off after just 24 minutes because of a quadriceps injury making things worse for the midfielder. Amidst an injury-plagued season with the Old Lady, many have questioned whether Juve would look to part ways with him or not.

WHAT THEY SAID: In an interview with Calciomercato.com( via GOAL), Pogba's agent Rafaela Pimenta spoke about her client's mental strength and how he handles adversity: "His mental strength is impressive, something magical. He has a crazy ability to overcome difficulties, he does it in an incredible way. Every time he gets back on his feet and goes forward, he never looks back. Now he needs time to recover, He'll be back when he's ready, but Paul isn't the type to stop and think about what happened, he looks to the future.

"We have a very deep relationship, we often argue and then we always make up; all the time like this. The real relationship is the one in which we can tell each other the truth, for us this is very important," stated Pimenta talking about her relationship with the Frenchman.

"We often argue and then we make up. Every time he gets back on his feet and goes on," suggested Pimenta.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pogba's ill-fated first season back at Juventus has led to suggestions that he could depart the club in the summer - particularly with the Bianconeri set to miss out on Champions League football next season.

WHAT NEXT FOR POGBA? With Juventus being stripped of 10 points in Serie A, the Old Lady are out of the race to finish in the top four in Serie A and they will look to revamp themselves before the start of the next season. The 2018 World Cup winner will aim to return to full fitness before Juve's pre-season kicks off.