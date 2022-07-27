Pau's Saivet kept the faith after Newcastle United axe and is 'like a kid again'

The 31-year-old Lion of Teranga has made a return to football after a lengthened spell in the cold as a free agent

Senegal international Henri Saivet has suggested he doubted his capability when he spent a year out as a free agent after his deal with Premier League side Newcastle United expired in 2020.

The new Pau FC signing was signed by the Magpies in 2016 but has been out on loan spells. The latest loan deal was in the 2018/19 season with Bursaspor and after it ended, he returned to his parent club only to get limited opportunities to play. His contract, eventually, expired and he had no immediate suitors.

"It was a very complicated period because I had no medium or long-term perspective," Saivet recalls as quoted by Ligue 2.

"A year is extremely long. We come to wonder if we shouldn't stop everything if we are good enough… The fact of having had opportunities to go to the Gulf countries motivated me. I told myself that there were still people who believed in me, but my priority was to stay in Europe and in France.

"At the beginning, I said to myself that I was going to talk to me to be ready in case of opportunity. I have always kept the flame. The times when there was nothing concrete were complicated. However, I remained positive, telling myself that things were going to evolve in the right direction. And this was the case with Pau FC."

The French second-tier side Pau finally came to the 31-year-old's rescue, handing him a chance to revive his career.

"[Even before being signed], I was already very happy that Pau FC gave me the opportunity to train," Saivet continued.

"Because logically, they were wondering about my level and probably wondering: 'How is it that this player is free?'

"Having achieved their goals 15 days from the end of last season, the club invited me to join them to see where I was.

"During the first training, I had become a kid again, I was kicking all the balls! It was a relief for me. Finding the field, communicating with other players, scoring goals, and making an effort, I had sorely missed all of this."

Saivet also believes some clubs must have avoided him because they thought he might be too expensive having come from English football.

"As I came from the Premier League, some clubs may have thought that it would not be possible financially," the Teranga Lion stated.

"However, when some came to discuss with me, they were surprised by my position, because they saw that I had no particular pretensions. What I wanted was just to play football again.

"In addition, covid played an important role because many other players were in my situation, finding themselves without a club."

The midfielder is now keen on helping his new team be 'a surprise package' by pushing for promotion.