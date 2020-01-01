Partey urges Atletico Madrid to ‘work hard’ after Eibar loss

Th 26-year-old Ghanaian has urged his teammates to look past Saturday’s defeat and improve moving forward

Thomas Partey has called on Atletico Madrid to “keep working hard” after their 2-0 loss to Eibar in La Liga on Saturday.

Goals from Esteban Burgos and Edu Exposito were more than enough to do the damage for Los Rojiblancos’ to suffer their third league defeat of the season.

The Spanish capital outfit have now lost twice on the road, winning three and drawing five times.

“We’ve got to keep working hard and improving as a team,” Partey told the club website.

“The team has been competing well and we tried everything we could tonight.”

Atleti remain third on the table with 35 points but missed the chance to pull clear of fourth-placed Sevilla, who lost 2-1 to current leaders and city rivals Real Madrid.