Partey’s North London Derby thunderbolt voted Arsenal’s October goal of the month

Partey’s magnificent goal against Spurs voted the best in October

Ghanaian midfielder’s strike against Forest came in second

Midfielder set to link up with Black Stars for the World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal supporters voted for the strike with 51 per cent of them feeling the goal, which opened the scoring in the Gunners’ 3-1 victory over their North London rivals on October 1, was better than any scored last month.

The Ghanaian drove the ball into the top corner, with his magnificent first-time shot leaving Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris helpless during the contest at the Emirates Stadium.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? "We have been waiting for that one! For what he [Partey] has been through, I am so happy for him," Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta told BT Sport after the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Partey dominated the midfield during the encounter and despite his partner Granit Xhaka being awarded the Premier League Man of the Match gong, Arsenal fans voted him their star of the contest in a vote conducted by the club after the game.

It was a one-two for Partey, whose similar strike against Nottingham Forest at the end of the month, came in second place with 21 per cent, while Jordan Nobbs’ effort against FC Zurich took third position with 15 per cent of the vote.

The Black Stars midfielder has been pivotal for the Gunners during their magnificent Premier League run that has seen them go into the World Cup break with a five-point lead at the top of the table after winning 12 of their 14 games, while only losing one.

WHAT’S NEXT? Partey was among those named in Ghana’s final World Cup squad by coach Otto Addo on Monday and the Black Stars will be counting on him as they seek to go past the group stage in Qatar.

Ghana will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24 before they take on South Korea four days later with their final group stage match slated for December 2 against Uruguay.