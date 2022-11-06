Partey masterclass, Aubameyang struggles, Mendy returns - African stats in Chelsea vs Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was particularly disappointing against his former club Arsenal as the Blues suffered a 1-0 Premier League defeat on Sunday.

Aubameyang started against Arsenal

Koulibaly did not play a part

Partey produced a midfield masterclass

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners were the better side in the fixture at Stamford Bridge but they were forced to wait until the second half to score what turned out to be the winner.

An in-swinging corner from Bukayo Saka evaded the entire Chelsea defence before defender Gabriel Magalhaes met the ball at the far post to beat Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

HOW DID AUBAMEYANG TURN UP? The 33-year-old came up against his former employers as a lone striker, with Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount playing behind him.

With Arsenal looking the dominant side in the opening exchanges, Aubameyang had a silent afternoon until the 27th minute when he was booked by referee Michael Oliver following a clumsy challenge on Martin Odegaard.

In total, Aubameyang, who was hoping to haunt his former side at Stamford Bridge, produced one shot on target, zero tackles, zero interceptions, two clearances and made just eight touches before he was withdrawn for Armando Broja in the 64th minute.

He has managed one top-flight goal from six matches since joining Chelsea from Barcelona.

WHAT WAS MENDY'S CONTRIBUTION: 30-year-old Mendy produced a top-class display especially in the first half to keep Chelsea in the game.

Getty Images.

Mendy's best save came in the 62nd minute when he denied Gabriel Jesus. The Arsenal forward had run onto a loose pass inside the box and unleashed a tremendous shot towards the right side of the goal but the Lion of Teranga covered his angle well to make a brilliant save and push the ball out.

WHAT ABOUT THOMAS PARTEY: The Ghana international was once again the engine for the Gunners in the midfield as he produced two tackles, two interceptions and three clearances.

He made a total of 56 passes amounting to a 92.9 passing accuracy. His display will be good news for Ghana coach Otto Addo as they prepare to represent the African continent at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

WHAT ELSE? Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Morocco star Hakim Ziyech were dressed for action for Chelsea but they did not come off the bench.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny was introduced in the 86th minute for Odegaard.

DID YOU KNOW?: Arsenal have become the first side to win 10 Premier League away games against Chelsea, while they're just the second visiting side to win three in a row at Stamford Bridge after Blackburn Rovers (1993-94 to 1995-96).

WHAT NEXT FOR THE AFRICANS? Aubameyang and Mendy will hope to keep their starting role when Chelsea travel to face Manchester City in the Third Round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday while Partey and Elneny will host Brighton & Hove Albion in the same competition on Wednesday.