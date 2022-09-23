The Black Stars midfielder picked up a knock during the warm-up just before Ghana took on Brazil, and had to be replaced by Baba Iddrisu

Arsenal fans online expressed their worry and disappointment after Thomas Partey picked up an injury during the warm up before Ghana’s friendly match against Brazil on Friday.

In what looked like a knock, the Arsenal midfielder, who was set to start the high-profile encounter, had to pull out of the starting XI and was replaced by Baba Iddrisu, leaving Gunners fans worried given the player returned from injury last week while their team face Tottenham Hotspur in their next match.

After going down 3-0 courtesy of goals from Marquinhos and Richarlison in the first half, Ghana upped the ante after the break to avoid conceding further goals and should have pulled one back had Andre Ayew’s header not hit the crossbar.

However, some fans did not see anything positive from Ghana's display.

Ghana's change in fortunes came about after coach Otto Addo went for a back five which nullified Brazil’s threat, especially from wide areas, with the Samba Boys having little room to cause further damage.

Ghana will take on Nicaragua, ranked 139th in the world, in their next friendly match at the Francisco Artes Carrasco Stadium in Lorca, Spain on September 27.