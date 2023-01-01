Pape Matar Sarr: Senegal wonderkid makes Tottenham Hotspur debut after 18 months

Senegal midfielder Pape Matar Sarr finally made his Premier League debut for Tottenham Hotspur in the 2-0 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday.

First appearance since signing in summer 2021

Came on as Spurs were trailing 2-0

Registered 100 percent passing accuracy

WHAT HAPPENED? The Caf Young Player of the Year award holder made his debut in the 80th minute when he came on for Yves Bissouma.

The highly-rated African wonderkid, however, had a bitter-sweet debut as Spurs were defeated on their home turf.

His first Premier League appearance ended an 18-month wait since the midfielder signed for Spurs from Metz in August 2021.

After he penned the Spurs' deal, he was loaned back to the French side to continue his development, and has been barely utilised by Antonio Conte so far this season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs needed a win in order to go above Manchester United and into the fourth position, but they faltered on Sarr’s debut.

The goals from Emiliano Buendia and Douglas Luiz denied the North London outfit the vital points to get into the top four.

As Spurs generally struggled, Hary Kane looked isolated and sometimes had to come deep into the midfield looking for the ball. On the other hand, Heung-Min Son also lacked his usual sharpness.

With more boos from the fans at the final whistle, the loss is surely going to put more pressure on Conte.

ALL EYES ON: As he kept waiting for his debut, Sarr had been linked with a move away, with La Liga side Sevilla said to have made a contact over a possible deal.

Although he has been appearing on the bench across all competitions for Tottenham, the London side is said to be reluctant to let Sarr leave.

THE VERDICT: The Senegalese registered one tackle, one interception, and one clearance during his brief cameo.

The 20-year-old also managed 12 passes, with a 100-percent pass accuracy.

WHAT NEXT FOR SARR: As pressure mounts on Spurs and Conte, the African midfielder will hope to get more minutes in the next match against Crystal Palace on January 4.