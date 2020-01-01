Pape Gueye admits need to integrate quickly at Marseille

The Franco-Senegalese midfielder joined the Olympians on a free transfer from Ligue 2 side Le Harve

New Marseille signing Pape Gueye has admitted that he needs to integrate quickly in a bid to make his mark at the club.

The 21-year-old moved to the Stade Velodrome after his contract with Ligue 2 side Le Harve expired in June.

He began his career there, making 40 appearances in three seasons, including 25 in the 2019-20 campaign in which the club finished in sixth place with 44 points after 28 matchdays.

“I know I will have to work a lot. I am a worker. I chose Marseille because it's a good challenge, with good players. I will learn on a daily basis,” Gueye said on the Marseille website.

“With a coach like Andre Villas-Boas, I can progress a lot in certain areas. I don't have too many fears. I know that I have to progress a lot, integrate as quickly as possible and be good on the field.”

Gueye said he chose Marseille because of its stature as one of the most successful French clubs with more than 25 major titles to their name.

They finished second behind PSG in the previous campaign and will be thus be participating in the Champions League for the first time since 2013.

“I chose Marseille because, quite simply, it's already a big club. Everyone knows Marseille around the world,” Gueye continued.

“Any type of player dreams of playing for Marseille one day. That's what I envisioned as a child. Today, I'm at Marseille, I'm very happy about it.

“Marseille is attractive. I know the supporters, the Velodrome Stadium, the city. They did a good job last season. They qualified in the Champions League and everything was there for me to sign.”

Gueye had previously signed a pre-contract with Watford, but alleged irregularities over signing for two clubs in Italy and Spain before January 1, 2020, and wrongly-agreed remuneration, resulted in the player announcing the deal to Vicarage Road was off.

"After numerous discussions, I conclude that there has not been any considerable administrative action taken to resolve my case,” the Franco-Senegalese midfielder said in a statement published by L’Equipe.

“As a result, and in consideration of the fact that the contract has not yet taken hold, I announce the end of all contractual links to Watford.”