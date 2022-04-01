Former Arsenal star Ozil wants to stay at Fenerbahce despite suspension

Mesut Ozil is happy at Fenerbahce and wants to remain at the club despite being frozen out of the first-team picture, according to his agent.

Erkut Sogut says there is no issue with Ozil’s commitment to the Turkish giants and he is ready to return as soon as the issue is resolved.

The former Arsenal playmaker was removed from the squad last month along with Turkey midfielder Ozan Tufan, with no reason given for their exclusion.

What was said?

Sogut says Ozil is entitled to continue training with the first team as per the terms of his contract but chose to train in isolation with Tufan in order to avoid further confrontation.

"Mesut has the right to continue with the team as per the article in his contract,” he told Lig Radyo. “He can train with the team even if he is out of the squad.

“However, Mesut did not want to make it difficult in the current environment. He does not want to leave Ozan alone, so he trains with him.

"This is the logical thing right now due to the sad events with the coach. A final decision is currently expected. This is a precautionary decision, so he is considered on leave.

“We will look at what will happen after the final decision and act accordingly. This is something that happens in football.”

‘Mesut will not go anywhere’

Fenerbahce have publicly denied Ozil’s suspension was because of unpaid wages, with reports last month suggesting he had gone on strike.

That sentiment is echoed by Sogut, who revealed Ozil played for nothing during his first six months at the club following his move from Arsenal in January 2021, such was his desire to represent the club.

Article continues below

“He signed for Fenerbahce for three-and-a-half years, he played six months for free. He did not even earn money from January until the end of the season,” Sogut added. “He emphasized his love for Fenerbahce by saying: 'It doesn't matter.'

"Mesut will not go anywhere, nor does he plan to go anywhere. There are two years until the end of his contract. He will continue here as a Fenerbahce player.”

Further reading