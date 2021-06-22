Over 60,000 fans to attend Euro 2020 semi-finals & final as Wembley gets green light for 75 per cent capacity

Despite restrictions still being in place across the UK, showpiece international fixtures are to get their biggest crowds in 15 months

Wembley has been given a green light from the UK government to operate at 75 per cent capacity for the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final, meaning that more than 60,000 supporters will be in attendance for those fixtures.

Those games are due to take place on July 6, 7 and 11, when coronavirus-enforced restrictions will still be in place across Britain.

It has, however, been decided that numbers at showpiece international football matches, in which England will be hoping to figure, can be raised to levels not seen now for over 15 months.

Do fans need to be vaccinated to be able to attend?

Announcing the decision, the culture department has said: "All ticket holders will need to follow a number of strict entry requirements including having a negative Covid-19 test or proof of full vaccination - two doses received, 14 days before the fixture.

"Ticket holders registered with a GP in England will be able to display their proof of vaccination via the NHS App, or equivalent proof printed out, for example for people from Scotland and Wales.

"Ticket holders will also be able to display a NHS negative Lateral Flow Test result via email, test message or the NHS App."

Who else has been having their say?

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has welcomed the announcement, saying: "It is great news that so many fans will be able to watch the final three matches of the Euro 2020 at Wembley.

"The last 18 months have taught us – both on and off the pitch – how integral fans are to the fabric of the game.

"This tournament has been a beacon of hope to reassure people that we are returning to a more normal way of life and this is a further step along that road."

The bigger picture

The group stage of this summer's European Championship is in the process of being completed, with England back in action against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Groups E and F will then be played to a finish on Wednesday, allowing a full line-up for the last 16 to be compiled.

There promises to be plenty of big hitters left in the competition when knockout football begins, with there only eight nations bidding an early farewell.

Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands are among those already safely through, with the likes of England, Spain, France, Germany and Portugal hoping to join them.

Further reading