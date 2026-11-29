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Ousmane Dembele spent most of Paris Saint-Germain's 2-0 Ligue 1 win over Lorient on the right wing rather than his familiar central role. Head coach Luis Enrique explained the tactical tweak aimed to find space against a compact defence while injuries hit PSG's wide options.

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Dembele moves wide as PSG claim ninth straight win

Paris Saint-Germain stretched their Ligue 1 winning streak to nine consecutive matches with a 2-0 home victory over Lorient at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, highlighted by Ousmane Dembele operating largely on the right wing.

After Senny Mayulu opened the scoring from a central striker role in the 32nd minute, Dembele sealed the result in the 67th minute following a lively display on the flank.

'If you put him in the center, he doesn't get the ball'

According RMC, after two seasons primarily deployed centrally as a No. 9, Dembele returned to the right flank to stretch Lorient's block alongside Achraf Hakimi and Warren Zaire-Emery, while Mika Godts, Dro Fernandez and Senny Mayulu operated on the left.

"Ousmane Dembele would have preferred to have his usual freedom, but against a team like Lorient that defends very well centrally, the spaces are mostly on the wings," Luis Enrique explained. "If you put Ousmane Dembele in the center, he doesn't get the ball. He's a very intelligent player; he knows during the match where the spaces are. If he has the opportunity to play centrally, it's wonderful for us, but if he doesn't have space, you have to understand that we are a very difficult team to defend on the wings."

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Adapting without injured wingers and finishing strong

Luis Enrique indicated the move was circumstantial rather than a guaranteed permanent shift as PSG cope with long-term injury worries to Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, noting that Dembele and left-sided starter Mika Godts carried the squad's physical duels in their absence.

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While pleased with PSG's start and overall control against a stubborn Lorient side, the coach admitted the final ten minutes frustrated him due to individual errors and loss of concentration. "I don't think Lorient came here just to defend. They also looked to play their game and make life difficult for us," Luis Enrique said. "It was a much better game than I expected."

Building momentum across domestic and European fronts

Securing back-to-back clean sheets and all three points in Matchday 12 keeps PSG's domestic run rolling as they manage squad depth and fitness across the campaign.

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With Dembele showing his dribbling threat from wide areas and Mayulu contributing through the middle, Luis Enrique will look to keep his attacking rotations sharp in the fixtures ahead.