Ousmane Dembele spent most of Paris Saint-Germain's 2-0 Ligue 1 win over Lorient on the right wing rather than his familiar central role. Head coach Luis Enrique explained the tactical tweak aimed to find space against a compact defence while injuries hit PSG's wide options.
Dembele moves wide as PSG claim ninth straight win
Paris Saint-Germain stretched their Ligue 1 winning streak to nine consecutive matches with a 2-0 home victory over Lorient at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, highlighted by Ousmane Dembele operating largely on the right wing.
After Senny Mayulu opened the scoring from a central striker role in the 32nd minute, Dembele sealed the result in the 67th minute following a lively display on the flank.
'If you put him in the center, he doesn't get the ball'
According RMC, after two seasons primarily deployed centrally as a No. 9, Dembele returned to the right flank to stretch Lorient's block alongside Achraf Hakimi and Warren Zaire-Emery, while Mika Godts, Dro Fernandez and Senny Mayulu operated on the left.
"Ousmane Dembele would have preferred to have his usual freedom, but against a team like Lorient that defends very well centrally, the spaces are mostly on the wings," Luis Enrique explained. "If you put Ousmane Dembele in the center, he doesn't get the ball. He's a very intelligent player; he knows during the match where the spaces are. If he has the opportunity to play centrally, it's wonderful for us, but if he doesn't have space, you have to understand that we are a very difficult team to defend on the wings."
Adapting without injured wingers and finishing strong
Luis Enrique indicated the move was circumstantial rather than a guaranteed permanent shift as PSG cope with long-term injury worries to Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, noting that Dembele and left-sided starter Mika Godts carried the squad's physical duels in their absence.
While pleased with PSG's start and overall control against a stubborn Lorient side, the coach admitted the final ten minutes frustrated him due to individual errors and loss of concentration. "I don't think Lorient came here just to defend. They also looked to play their game and make life difficult for us," Luis Enrique said. "It was a much better game than I expected."
Building momentum across domestic and European fronts
Securing back-to-back clean sheets and all three points in Matchday 12 keeps PSG's domestic run rolling as they manage squad depth and fitness across the campaign.
With Dembele showing his dribbling threat from wide areas and Mayulu contributing through the middle, Luis Enrique will look to keep his attacking rotations sharp in the fixtures ahead.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.