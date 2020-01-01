Ounas scores and assists as Nice hold Brest

The Algerian winger played a starring role in Friday's league match as Patrick Vieira's side settled for the spoils at home

Adam Ounas scored his maiden Ligue 1 goal for Nice and made an assist in their 2-2 draw against Brest on Friday.

Ounas who is on a season-long loan from Serie A side Napoli, dazzled at the Allianz Riviera in the first 45 minutes.

He opened the scoring for the hosts in the 23rd minute and laid an assist for Kasper Dolberg to double the lead 10 minutes later.

After the restart, Nice failed to hold on to their lead and they settled for the spoils against 12th-placed Brest.

So far this campaign, Ounas has played 14 league matches for Nice who are eighth in the Ligue 1 table with 37 points after 26 games.