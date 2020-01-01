Otim: Express FC unveil second signing from Mbarara City

The Red Eagles have signed yet another keeper as they continue to build a strong squad for the new season

Express FC have confirmed their second signing after unveiling goalkeeper Denis Otim.

The 20-year-old has arrived from Mbarara City to join the Red Eagles after agreeing to pen a four-year deal ahead of the new Ugandan Premier League (UPL) season set to kick off on October 17.

A statement in the club’s official website confirmed: “Express have on Wednesday August 12 confirmed the capture of Uganda Hippos goalkeeper Denis Otim.

“The 20-year-old, formerly at Mbarara City joins the Red Eagles on a four-year deal and can’t wait to get started.”

Speaking after being unveiled, Otim said: “I have joined the Red Eagles because it’s a big club in the country and I expect to use it as a spring board to further my career.”

Otim, who was also being trailed by UPL champions Vipers SC and Nyamityobora FC becomes the second custodian to join Wasswa Bossa’s charges after Cryspus Kusiima who joined on Monday August 10, 2020.

The young keeper was in the Uganda Hippos U20 squad that reached the quarter-finals of the Cecafa tournament held in Uganda and his arrival now means he will have to fight for a starting role alongside first choice Matthias Muwanga and Kusiima.

The goalkeeping department could be very competitive for Express, with Kusiima, who arrived from Tooro United a two-year contract, already promising to keep 18 clean sheets if he gets the chance to play in the league.

The 24-year-old confirmed on Tuesday why he had signed for the Red Eagles stating it is because they are a big brand in the top-flight and revealed his target is to keep as many clean sheets as possible next season.

“I joined Express FC because it’s a big brand and club, the target is to create as many clean sheets in my case am looking at 18 because I know if I achieve that, we shall be in the top three a position I want us to finish in as well,” Kusiima told reporters.

On how he will cope fighting for a place with the keepers already at the club, Kusiima said: “I know I’ve joined a team with competitive players but the good thing is its healthy competition and I also believe if we work as a unit, we shall all win as a team.”