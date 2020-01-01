Otieno 'became a better player, mentally and emotionally at AFC Leopards'

After two years with Ingwe, the goalkeeper left for Zambia where his name continues to shine even more

Harambee Stars and Zesco United goalkeeper Ian Otieno has stated he grew into a better player while at AFC Leopards.

Otieno, who joined Zesco United in the last transfer window, detailed how his career started at amateur teams and how he ended up at two Kenyan Premier League (KPL) sides - Posta Rangers and AFC Leopards.

“My love for football came at a very young age,” said the Kenyan keeper.

“The day I started kicking whatever I could kick when growing up in Ruiru Nairobi and football was all I loved.

“I started off as a number seven. Then one day we were playing in Ruiru when our goalkeeper conceded a nutmeg in response he gave up and left the field, I gave it a try and actually never looked back.

“At the age of 12, I joined Ujuzi Soka Academy, from Ujuzi I went to school where I perfected the art of goalkeeping, played school football for four years and then I joined Strathmore University FC.

“Then Amiral FC signed me in Coastal Kenya, played there for two years and joined Posta Rangers because they offered me a job. From there AFC Leopards came calling and I could not resist.

“I became a better player at AFC Leopards, mentally and emotionally.”

Otieno left for Zambia after two seasons with AFC Leopards, landed at Red Arrows and showed good performances which prompted Zesco United to pursue his services.

“I then got an opportunity to come and try it in Zambia at Red Arrows, where I spent two fantastic years and moved on to Zesco United where I am now,” added the goalkeeper.

“My time in Zambia has been wonderful, at first it was not easy coming to a different country, the language, the culture and the food all new to me.”

Once the Faz Super League resumes, Otieno hopes to help Team Ya Ziko defend the title and crown it with victory in the domestic tournament.

“I can’t understate the eagerness to get back to action, and help Zesco United win the double; the league and the Absa Cup,” he concluded.

Otieno joined the Ndola side to replace experienced Jacob Banda, and has featured in seven games, managed to keep two clean sheets and has conceded just six goals so far.